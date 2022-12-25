Nov. 20, 1940—Dec. 16, 2022

RACINE—Larry A. Kornack, age 82, passed away at his residence, with his family by his side, Friday, December 16, 2022. He was born in Racine, November 20, 1940, son of the late Arthur W. and Eleanor R. (Nee: Fischer) Kornack.

Larry was a graduate of Wm. Horlick High School, “Class of 1958”. He proudly served his country in the US Marine Corp. He was employed by J I Case Company until retirement in 2000, but afterward, also enjoyed working at Twin Disc and mowing the greens at Johnson Park golf course. Larry was an avid golfer and bowler who enjoyed reading, watching the sunrise, television, and a good cold beer. He was also a sports enthusiast, watching golf, football, basketball, and baseball, and always rooting for the Cincinnati Reds and the Duke Blue Devils. Larry was extremely passionate about his pets and welcomed many cats and dogs in his home, who he loved and adored, in addition to his many “grand” pets.

Larry was loved dearly and will be sadly missed by his wife, Cynthia L (Nee: Lowden); daughter, Gina Lynn (Lee) Wiebenga; stepsons: Edwin M. (Nicci) Sandle, Robert T. (Dora) Sandle, niece, Shawn (Bob) Kwas-Nordland, his fantastic granddaughter, Milou Helene Sandle; other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Kathie K. (Nee: Kornack) Schwartz.

A time to meet and greet celebrating Larry’s life will be held at Score’s Sports Bar, 4915 Washington Ave., Racine, WI on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, 4:00-7:00 p.m. In his honor, please feel free to wear Cincinnati Reds or Duke Blue Devils clothing, or anything RED, as it was his favorite color.

Interment will be held at Southern Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. in the town of Dover. Larry was a generous donor to many charities. Therefore, in lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorials to H.O.P.E. Safehouse Animal Shelter or to one’s favorite Veteran/Military charity.

A very special thank you to the staffs at Ascension All Saints and Compassus Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.

