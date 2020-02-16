Lara Lyndell Brunner
0 comments

Lara Lyndell Brunner

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Lara Lyndell Brunner

November 12, 1987—February 8, 2020

RACINE—Lara Lyndell Brunner, 32, passed away at her residence on Saturday, February 8, 2020.

She was born in Racine on November 12, 1987, the daughter of Dale and Lyndell (nee: Billington) Brunner. Lara was a graduate of Walden High School and attended MIAD in Milwaukee. She loved photography, drawing and music. She also had a special talent of redesigning her own clothing.

Lara is survived by her mother, Lyndell, fiancé, Jeremy Bueno, grandmother, Lorraine Billington and her loving cat, Scrambles. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.

Lara was preceded in death by her father Dale on February 4, 2019 and grandfather, Robert Billington.

Private services will take place at a later date.

“Fly on Little Wing”

Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479

To plant a tree in memory of Lara Brunner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News