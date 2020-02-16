November 12, 1987—February 8, 2020
RACINE—Lara Lyndell Brunner, 32, passed away at her residence on Saturday, February 8, 2020.
She was born in Racine on November 12, 1987, the daughter of Dale and Lyndell (nee: Billington) Brunner. Lara was a graduate of Walden High School and attended MIAD in Milwaukee. She loved photography, drawing and music. She also had a special talent of redesigning her own clothing.
Lara is survived by her mother, Lyndell, fiancé, Jeremy Bueno, grandmother, Lorraine Billington and her loving cat, Scrambles. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Lara was preceded in death by her father Dale on February 4, 2019 and grandfather, Robert Billington.
Private services will take place at a later date.
“Fly on Little Wing”
