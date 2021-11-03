August 1, 1944 – October 30, 2021

RACINE - On Saturday, October 30, 2021 after battling numerous health problems, Lani Braley (nee: Wohlust) passed away peacefully, in her home, surrounded by family.

For most reading this you'll probably pronounce her name wrong. Everyone who knew her has heard it happen and it became somewhat of an inside joke. She was born in 1944, when her father was stationed in Hawaii during WWII. The name Leilani is common in Hawaii and her father, liking the name, shortened it to Lani (pronounced Lonnie.)

At 15, Lani started working at the Venetian Theatre as a candy girl. She was later promoted to head candy girl, traveling between the Rialto and Venetian Theatres.

She then became the front desk clerk at the YMCA where she met, and later married, William Braley in 1966. They moved to the Chicago suburbs and had two daughters, Lorelei and Marnie. It was a brief marriage and in 1969 she moved back to Racine, found a job as a secretary at the Blaha Muth Advertising Agency and began raising her two daughters on her own.