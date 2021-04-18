Lance R. King

Lance graduated from Washington Park High School “Class of 1959.” He proudly served in the U.S. Army. In September 1968, Lance married his love, Nancy L. Ocock. They shared fifty-three years together and raised two daughters, Jennifer and Sarah. Lance spent thirty-four years working for SC Johnson before he retired. In his youth, Lance was involved with drum and bugle corps as a drummer with the Kilties, and later volunteered with the Madison Scouts. He was most recently a member of both Atonement and Messiah Lutheran Churches. He was an active member of United Commercial Travelers (UCT) for many years. Lance was a sports enthusiast. He loved to play basketball and also refereed for the high schools, sometimes offering kids tips to develop their sport skills. Lance will be best remembered for his kindness, generosity and great love for his family and friends.