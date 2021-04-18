August 10, 1941 – April 7, 2021
RACINE – With family by his side, Lance R. King, age 79, passed away on Wednesday April 7, 2021. Lance was born in Racine on August 10, 1941, the eldest son of the late James and Jewel (nee Lange) King.
Lance graduated from Washington Park High School “Class of 1959.” He proudly served in the U.S. Army. In September 1968, Lance married his love, Nancy L. Ocock. They shared fifty-three years together and raised two daughters, Jennifer and Sarah. Lance spent thirty-four years working for SC Johnson before he retired. In his youth, Lance was involved with drum and bugle corps as a drummer with the Kilties, and later volunteered with the Madison Scouts. He was most recently a member of both Atonement and Messiah Lutheran Churches. He was an active member of United Commercial Travelers (UCT) for many years. Lance was a sports enthusiast. He loved to play basketball and also refereed for the high schools, sometimes offering kids tips to develop their sport skills. Lance will be best remembered for his kindness, generosity and great love for his family and friends.
Lance will be dearly missed by his loving wife, Nancy; daughters: Jennifer (Pekko) Manninen of Mount Pleasant; Sarah King of Racine; sisters-in-law: Cyndy King of Racine, Susan (David) Ornstein of Ossining, NY; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, Lance was also preceded in death by his brothers, Bruce and Gary.
Memorial Donations may be made at Educators Credit Union: Racine Friends of PRCS 501c3 or sent directly to: Racine Parks and Recreation: City Hall Annex—Room 127, 800 Center St. Racine, WI 53403. Donations will be used with youth basketball programs. The family will hold a private internment and a Celebration of Lance’s Life is planned for August.
