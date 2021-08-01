 Skip to main content
Lance King
August 10, 1941—April 7,2021

RACINE—Lance King, age 79, passed away April 7, 2021 with his wife, Nancy (nee: Ocock) by his side. Lance is dearly missed by daughters Sarah King and Jennifer Manninen.

A full obituary can be found in April 18, 2021 Journal Times.

A Celebration of Life for Lance will be held Sunday, August 15, 2021 at Smolenski Park, 438 S. Stuart Rd, Mt. Pleasant, WI; from 11:00 a.m. -4:00 p.m.

