× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

March 14, 1947 – July 15, 2020

Lance J. Duesing, 73, of Burlington, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Lance was born March 14, 1947 to Jerry and Betty (nee: Dodge) Duesing in Medford, WI. His early life was spent in Medford, where he graduated from Medford High School. On October 11, 1969 he was united in marriage to Mary Werlein in West Allis, WI. Following their marriage, they resided in Milwaukee County moving to Burlington in March of this year. Lance was an avid sports fan. He loved watching and playing baseball and was a huge Green Bay Packer Fan. He enjoyed going on casino trips with his wife Mary and their good friends Jim and Pat Ninko.

Lance was employed with Pabst Brewery for 28 years. Prior to the plant’s closing, Lance purchased his first semi. He drove until January 2020. His CB handle was “Coach”, and was dispatched by Jack Gray Transport. But, more than anything in the world, he loved his children and grandchildren and treasured the time he spent with them.