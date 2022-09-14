Oct. 2, 1957—Sept. 9, 2022

Lana Melinda (Trick) Dresen, 64, went to eternal rest with the Lord at her home following an incredibly strong and determined battle with very aggressive cancer on September 9, 2022. She was born on October 2, 1957 to the late Robert and June Trick and lived her entire life in Racine, WI. On October 14, 2012 she was united in marriage to James Dresen in La Quinta, CA. She was the Snuggle Bunny to Jim and Jim was her Big Ol’ Bear. Their love was without limits in strength or time.

Lana was a ‘75 graduate with honors at Racine Lutheran High School. She continued her education and obtained her Masters Degree in Business from Marquette University. Lana was employed at SC Johnson for over 40 years and held various positions. Her final position was in Global Trade Compliance.

She was a faithful member of St. John’s Lutheran Church. She loved to attend yoga classes and dance classes with Jim. Together they enjoyed leisurely motorcycle rides and took great pleasure in golfing on early Sunday mornings at Johnson Park.

Lana enjoyed playing keyboard and singing in the band Private Road along with Jim. Lana was able to travel the world through both work and pleasure. She and Jim had just completed a two-week tour of The Alps shortly prior to her illness, and for that they were grateful.

Lana was a loving caregiver to both her parents and grandmothers. She was incredibly supportive for Jim in all of his interests. She was a loving and caring wife, sister, daughter, step-mother, aunt, niece and friend to countless people.

Lana is survived by her loving husband, Jim; step-children: Justin Dresen and Katie (Matt) Ciesla of Racine; sisters: Robin (Kent) Milaeger of Trevor, WI, Debra (Randy) Olson of Seattle, WA; brother, Brad (Jenny) Trick of Racine, WI; sisters-in-law: Lori Trick of Union Grove, WI; Mary (Bob) Pavlat of Nekoosa, WI; brothers-in-law: Larry (Mary) Dresen of Mt. Juliet, TN; Mike (Julie) Dresen of Wisconsin Rapids, WI; Aunt Linda Polzin of Racine, WI, Uncle Don (Jackie) Lange of St. Augustine, FL; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Lana was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and June Trick and brother, Jeff Trick.

Lana’s memorial service will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1501 Erie Street, on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. with visitation from 9:30 a.m. until service time.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to remember Lana in a special way may direct memorials to St. John’s Lutheran Church, The Racine Zoological Society or Hospitality Center of Racine.

The family wishes to extend heartfelt thanks to Dr. Pierce-Ruhland and the physicians and staff of Ascension Cancer Center & Hospital for their wonderful loving care. Thank you to Pastor Jack Gilbert for his spiritual guidance during this most difficult time. We are all so appreciative to all the friends and relatives who have reached out with words and actions of love and encouragement.

Please follow Lana’s wishes of spreading peace, light and love to one another.

Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

Racine, WI 53404

262-632-4479