Lana M. Dresen

RACINE—Lana Melinda (nee: Trick) Dresen, 64, passed away at her residence on September 9, 2022.

She was united in marriage to James Dresen.

Lana was employed by S.C. Johnson in Global Trade Compliance retiring after many years of service.

She was longtime and faithful member of St. John’s Lutheran Church.

Lana is survived by her husband, James; in addition to other relatives and many dear friends.

Lana’s memorial service will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1501 Erie Street, on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. with visitation from 9:30 a.m. until service time.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to remember Lana in a special way may direct memorials to St. John’s Lutheran Church, The Racine Zoological Society or Hospitality Center of Racine.

Please refer to Wednesday’s Racine Journal Times or Sturino Funeral Home for compete obituary information.

