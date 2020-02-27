Lamont A. Polzin

October 6, 1945—February 21, 2020
RACINE—Lamont Arthur Polzin, age 74, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020 at Ascension All Saints Hospital. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home, Thursday, February 27, 2020, 6:00 pm. Private interment with full military honors will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 5-6 pm. In lieu of flowers memorials to the Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin have been suggested.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
You have free articles remaining.
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
To plant a tree in memory of Lamont Polzin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.