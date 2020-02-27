Lamont A. Polzin
October 6, 1945—February 21, 2020

RACINE—Lamont Arthur Polzin, age 74, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020 at Ascension All Saints Hospital. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home, Thursday, February 27, 2020, 6:00 pm. Private interment with full military honors will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 5-6 pm. In lieu of flowers memorials to the Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin have been suggested.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

