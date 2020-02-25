Lamont A. Polzin

October 6, 1945 — February 21, 2020

RACINE — Lamont Arthur Polzin, age 74, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020 at Ascension All Saints Hospital. He was born in Racine, October 6, 1945, son of the late Louis and Myrtle (Nee: Wren) Polzin.

Lamont graduated from Washington Park High School “Class of 1963”. He proudly enlisted in the U.S. Airforce and was stationed in Germany. Lamont retired from SC Johnson after working at Waxdale for 44 years. He enjoyed sports and was an avid Cubs and Bears fan. Lamont enjoyed going out for breakfast, Sunday family dinners and anything that involved his grandchildren. He will be dearly missed.

Surviving are his children, Bev (Brian) Torgerson, Nick Polzin, Stacy McMillan; grandchildren, Lauren, Ethan, Ben, Brody, and Ava; sister, Dorothy Jarvela; brother, Louis (Georgia) Polzin; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by an infant son Lamont Jr; and siblings, Thomas, Lucille, Betty, Robert, Eleanor, and Marvin.