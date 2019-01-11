August 22, 1935—January 8, 2019
RACINE—LaDonna Schonert, 83, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Tuesday, January 8, 2019.
LaDonna was born in Racine on August 22, 1935 to Leonard and Thelma (nee, Damm) Drigert. On May 25, 1956, LaDonna married Lee E. Schonert, celebrating 62 years of marriage. LaDonna was Miss Goodwill (now Miss Racine) 1954. She was a great cook and loved gardening and watching the cooking channel. She also loved cane pole and bobber fishing.
Survivors include her husband, Lee E. Schonert; children, Steve (Trina) Schonert, Trina (Tory) Prudhomme and Margene (Ron) Wilson; grandchildren, Jenna (Mitch) Buenger, Alicia Schonert, Kaci (Fiance’ Chris Roche) Schonert, Tim Prudhomme, Tiffany Prudhomme, Aaron Wilson, Adam Wilson and Andrew Wilson; and great grandchildren, Brigham, Marshall, Desmond, Carly, Kayla, Tyler and Ella Grace. She is further survived by her sister, Pamela Damm; Nephew, Lee (Michelle) Gruenwald, brother-in-law, Gary (Sharon) Schonert and John (Sherry) Schonert;Nephews, Barry and Andy Schonert; other relatives and many dear friends. LaDonna was preceded in death by her brothers and sister-in-law, Peter Damm and Tom & Sandi Drigert.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Jay, Dr. Mathew and Ascension Hospice as well as Home Instead for their loving and compassionate care.
Funeral services for LaDonna will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, January 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. A private family interment will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family at the funeral home on Saturday morning from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. Memorials may be directed to Second Presbyterian Church.
Purath-Strand
Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.