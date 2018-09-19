L. Sharon Dodd

November 17, 1930 – September 15, 2018
MOUNT PLEASANT – Laura “Sharon” (nee: Yeo) Dodd, age 87, passed away peacefully at Ascension – All Saints Hospital, with her family at her side, on Saturday morning, September 15, 2018.
Sharon was born in Milwaukee on November 17, 1930 to the late Richard S. and Marion (nee: Junkerman) Yeo. She attended Fratt Elementary and graduated from Washington Park High School “Class of 1949”, where she met her high school sweetheart and love of her life, Eugene Z. Dodd. They were married on August 22, 1953 at First Congregational Church in Racine.
Earlier in her working years, Sharon was employed as a secretary for a dental office and insurance company. Several years later, Sharon and Eugene founded Treetop Publishing Company. She served as the Chief Financial Officer, distributing over 10 million copies of their Bare Books™ children’s series to schools nationwide.
Sharon and Eugene had been members of Covenant Presbyterian Church. She was a proud member of American Association of University Women (AAUW), charter member of the Junior Women’s Club of Racine, and longtime member of Women’s Club of Racine – where she served as treasurer. An avid reader, Sharon belonged to several book clubs. She also enjoyed playing cards, sewing, needlepoint and was a fan of the arts – especially Opera.
Surviving are her loving husband of over 65 years, Eugene; their daughter, Laura Jean (David) DeGroot; and our other dear relatives and friends.
A memorial service celebrating Sharon’s life will be held on Friday, September 21, 2018 at 11:00 am in the chapel of West Lawn Memorial Park, 9000 Washington Avenue. Visitation will be in the chapel of West Lawn Memorial Park on Friday from 10:30 – 11:00 am. Memorials to Women’s Resource Center of Racine or to the Susan G. Komen Foundation have been suggested.
Special note of thanks to Ascension – All Saints 3C and ICU for the compassionate care and support given in Sharon’s time of need. May God bless all of you!
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
