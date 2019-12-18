October 20, 1960—December 15, 2019
RACINE—Kyle G. Stauss, 59, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Ascension All Saints Hospital.
He was born in Racine on October 20, 1960, the son of Gene and Rosanne (nee: Scheller) Stauss. Kyle attended Washington Park High School, and worked for Local 18 Metal Workers. On September 13, 1997, he was united in marriage to Lori Johnson.
Kyle enjoyed working on cars, especially antique cars. In his younger days, he was an avid roller-skater. He also enjoyed radio-control cars, helicopters, and airplanes.
Surviving are his wife, Lori, sons; Kyle H. Stauss and Kevin W. Stauss, step-daughter, Kimberly Johnson, step-granddaughter, Kaitlyn Keller, mother, Rosanne Stauss; sisters, Debbie (Dan) Stauss-Scott, and Jo L. Bengston, brother, Kent Stauss, and his nephew, Ben (Amanda) Bengston. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Kyle was preceded in death by his father, Gene Stauss.
Memorial services for Kyle will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 12 noon. There will be a visitation at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until time of service.
