May 5, 1955—June 29, 2022

Kurt R. Ast, 67, of North Port, FL and formerly of Milwaukee, WI passed away on June 29, 2022. He was born on May 5, 1955, in Milwaukee, WI.

He grew up loving music and playing the cello in high school as the 2nd chair. Kurt loved the games of football and baseball.

He served in the United States Air Force from 1974-1978 and during his time in the service he was stationed both in Grand Forks, ND and Spain. Following the Air Force, he was a part of the Wisconsin National Guard as well as a deputy sheriff for 25 years and retired in 2006.

He is survived by his spouse, Denise Walder of FL; his son, Michael (Magda) Ast of Miramar, FL; brothers: Clint (Teri) Ast of IL, Steven (Barbara) Ast of WI; sisters: Karin (James) Teresinsk of FL, Karrie (William) Hordyk of WI, and JoAnn Butenhof of FL; and granddaughter, Isabella Ast of FL.

Kurt was preceded in death by his mother, LeRae (Ross) Dalby; father, Ervin Ast; and brother, Ronald Ast.

A service will be held on July 18, 2022, at Sarasota National Cemetery at 10:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, please direct memorial donations to Make A Wish Foundation (1702 E. Highland Ave. STE 400, Phoenix, AZ 85016 or wish.org).