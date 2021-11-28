Oct. 22, 1963 -Nov. 19, 2021

RACINE—Kurt J. Overturf, age 58, of Racine, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 19, 2021.

Kurt was born in Racine on October 22, 1963, the son of the late John R. Overturf and Gail (nee: Hegeman).

He was self employed as a handyman in Racine for many years.

Beloved father of Josh (Ashley) and Jacob Overturf; Cherished son of Gail Black; Dear brother of Kim Gandy, Karrie Petersen, and the late Kevin Overturf. Further survived by his nieces and a great niece and his grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME. A visitation will take place on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until 11: 00 a.m.

