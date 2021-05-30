 Skip to main content
Kurt J. Heller
Aug. 6, 1959 – May 26, 2021

RACINE — Kurt John Heller, age 61, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Friday, July 2, 2021, 5:00 - 6:00 p.m. with a Time of Remembering to follow at 6:00 p.m. Please see the funeral home website for a complete obituary.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST.

RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

