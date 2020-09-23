× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

December 29, 1953—September 20, 2020

RACINE—Kurt Charles Andersen, 66, passed away on September 20, 2020, at Seasons Hospice in Oak Creek, WI.

Kurt was born in Racine on December 29, 1953 to the late Russell and Lorraine (nee Nash) Andersen. Kurt worked for InSinkErator for 41 years before retiring on December 29, 2012. Kurt loved to work with his hands. He built computers and tinkered with his Mustang. He enjoyed carpentry and motorcycles as well. Kurt was an avid Packers fan and would not eat dinner until the Sunday game was over. Kurt also loved his dogs, Lucy and Gussy. Kurt was a truly kind and generous person who will be missed by many.

Left to cherish Kurt’s memories is his significant other of 24 years Tammy Walter; son: Jamie Andersen; sister: Lori Bush; and brother Leonard Andersen. Kurt is preceded in death by his parents, an infant sister, brother: Larry Andersen, and his niece.

A celebration of life will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. In leu of flowers memorials may be dedicated to the Racine Humane Society. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.