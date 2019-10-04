RACINE — Kurt Charles Altenbach, 73, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Wednesday, October 2, 2019.
Funeral services for Kurt will be held at the funeral home on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. followed by Full Military Honors. A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Monday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 6:00 p.m. A complete obituary will appear in Sunday’s Journal Times and the funeral home web site once available.
PURATH-STRAND FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
