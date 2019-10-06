{{featured_button_text}}

November 2, 1945 – October 2, 2019

RACINE – Kurt Charles Altenbach, 73, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Wednesday, October 2, 2019.

Kurt was born in Racine on November 2, 1945 to Lawrence L. and Edith V. (nee: Stehlik) Altenbach. On August 30, 1969 Kurt married the former Arllys Niess, recently celebrating 50 years of marriage. Kurt served in the U.S. Navy. He retired from Modine Manufacturing where he had worked in the Research and Development Lab. Kurt loved fishing, hunting and archery. He was a very active member of Racine Instinctive Bowmen. Kurt was also a member of the Antique Engine Club.

Survivors include his wife, Arllys Altenbach; daughters, Veronica Ann (Todd) Maki and Heather Lynn Reyes; grandchildren, Tony (Amber) Altenbach, Dominic Gilboy, Ruben Leal, Faith Leal, Estrella Reyes, Britni (David) Trinidad and Corey (Julie Ann) Maki; and many great grandchildren. Kurt is further survived by his brother and sisters, Peter Altenbach, Laurel (Richard Stich) Nearing and Dedi (Skip) Larson; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister-in-law, Susan Altenbach.

Funeral services for Kurt will be held at the funeral home on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. followed by Full Military Honors. A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Monday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 6:00 p.m.

