CALEDONIA—Krystl Jean Kosmala, 40, passed away unexpectedly at her residence, following a medical issue. Her funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Tuesday, July 11th at 6:00 p.m. Relatives and friends can meet with the family from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers memorials can be directed to Josh to establish an educational fund for their daughter Matson. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.