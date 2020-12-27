 Skip to main content
Kristy Kaye Farley
Kristy Kaye Farley

Kaye Farley, 65, of Mount Pleasant, passed away on Monday, December 21, 2020 at home.

Private family services and burial will be held per her wishes. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society and Ascension at Home Racine in honor of Kristy’s name.

Please see www.Strouf.com for full obit.

Strouf Funeral Home

1001 High Street

262-632-5101

