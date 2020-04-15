Kristine L. Havn

Kristine graduated from Case High School in 1988 and from The University of WI, Parkside in 1992. She majored in Political Science and went on to have a successful career in retail and management. She moved to Golden, CO in 1998 with her former spouse, Scott Havn, where she lived until her passing in 2020. She enjoyed the natural beauty of the Rocky Mountains and explored the landscape with her treasured and beloved daughter, Laila. She traveled with Laila often to Wisconsin to see her family and would make an adventure of the journey home by visiting states and interesting places along the way. She had the biggest, most kind heart of anyone and was always the catalyst in the family to be sure milestones were celebrated and moments were made into memories. Her favorite things to do in Wisconsin included visiting Lake Michigan, going to the State Fair, and watching the July 3rd Milwaukee fireworks. She always made time to visit extended family, whether that was lunch with cousins or visiting with Aunts and Uncles. Kristine was a voracious reader and especially loved Tom Clancy novels.