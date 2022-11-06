Kristina D. Grassl DPT

Aug. 12, 1984—Nov. 2, 2022

Kristina D. (nee: Prochaska) Grassl DPT., passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.

Kristina was born August 12, 1984, in Racine, WI, to Stephen and Viktorija (nee: Kleinotas) Prochaska.

She was a graduate of the University of Minnesota as a Doctor of Physical Therapy. Kristina completed her fellowship in Boise, Idaho where she was brought together with her spirit animal, Kaja; and her fondness for the outdoors flourished.

She moved back to Wisconsin to be closer to family where she met her husband Beau, the love of her life. They shared a wonderful life together in Racine with their two dogs Remle & Kaja and found great enjoyment in spending time with her family. Kristina took pride in her Lithuanian culture, as well as being active in many outdoor hobbies, including camping, hiking, and gardening (she had quite the green thumb). Helping people heal was her greatest passion, as she lived for being a physical therapist and valued her patients more than anything.

Kristina will be deeply missed by her loving husband, Beau; her parents, Steve and Vikki; her brother, Michael “Mikey”; her sister, Alisa O’Neill (Michael); niece and nephew, Jack and Nora; brother-in-law, Brent; (Lindsey); niece, Adalia; sister-in-law, Brittney; mother and father-in-law, Paul and Barb, and countless family and friends.

She goes on to be reunited with Kaja, her grandparents, Michael and Gloria Prochaska, and Peter and Emilija Kleinotas.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to her cousin, Matt Prochaska.

Visitation will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Tuesday November 8, 2022, from 4 until 7 p.m.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Lucy’s Catholic Church on Wednesday November 9, 2022, at 11 a.m. Visitation will be at church from 10 a.m. until mass time.

Kristina will be laid to rest in a private ceremony.

In lieu of flowers, monetary donations may be made in honor of Kristina to the family to be used towards a living tribute and bench along the Racine beachwalk.

Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 NORTHWESTERN AVE.

RACINE, WI 53404

262-632-4479