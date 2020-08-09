Kristin R. Halverson

August 9, 1972 – July 31, 2020
FRANKSVILLE – Kristin Rae Halverson, age 47, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020 the result of a car accident. She was born in Racine, August 9, 1972, daughter of Del and Carol (Nee: Sather) Halverson.
Kristin graduated from Walden High School and went on to Millikin University, earning a degree in business. Kristin proudly served in the U.S. Army Reserve and the U.S. Army National Guard for 12 years. She had a love for animals and had a passion for training horses. She will be remembered for her love of veterans, equestrian talents and her big heart. She will be dearly missed.
Surviving are her parents, Del Halverson and Carol Halverson; her brother, Chad; nephew, Sabastion; niece, Jayden; aunts and uncles, Collen and Tom McCarthy, Cyndi Sather, and Cathy Halverson; cousins, Robin Minosa, Carrie Hougard, Brian Halverson, Jef Halverson, Chris Halverson; other relatives and dear friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring Street, on Friday, August 14, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Yamid Blanco officiating. Interment with full military honors will follow at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. The services will be livestreamed and may be viewed by going to the funeral home website, select Kristin Halverson page, select service, and select livestream. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Thursday, August 13, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. and Friday at the church from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Groups of 50 for the visitation will be observed. Masks and social distancing are required and masks will be available if needed. Memorials to Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin have been suggested.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
