Kristin R. Halverson

Kristin graduated from Walden High School and went on to Millikin University, earning a degree in business. Kristin proudly served in the U.S. Army Reserve and the U.S. Army National Guard for 12 years. She had a love for animals and had a passion for training horses. She will be remembered for her love of veterans, equestrian talents and her big heart. She will be dearly missed.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring Street, on Friday, August 14, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Yamid Blanco officiating. Interment with full military honors will follow at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. The services will be livestreamed and may be viewed by going to the funeral home website, select Kristin Halverson page, select service, and select livestream. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Thursday, August 13, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. and Friday at the church from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Groups of 50 for the visitation will be observed. Masks and social distancing are required and masks will be available if needed. Memorials to Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin have been suggested.