Feb. 19, 1968—July 7, 2022

RACINE—Kristin Jean (Eifert) Kraftzenk, age 54, passed away unexpectedly at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Thursday, July 7, 2022.

She is the daughter of Beverly (Erdman) Eifert and the late John “Jack” Eifert. Kris married David Kraftzenk on October 22, 2005. They have a daughter, Autumn Eifert.

Kris loved singing and dancing with the Penguin Players, was an avid Packer fan, and trash talking her identical twin sister.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her grandparents: Alma and Marvin Erdman and John and Gertrude Eifert. She is survived by her mother; husband; daughter; twin sister, Kathryn (Sean) MacKenzie; brother, Daniel (Tricia) Eifert; nieces: Haileyanne MacKenzie and Iva Andonovska; nephews: Austin (Rae Ann) Eifert, Zachary Eifert and Ryan Eifert; aunts, uncles and cousins.

Services celebrating Kristin’s life will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at 12:00 noon. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Saturday, July 30, from 10:00 am—12:00 noon. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Kris’ family is thankful that she was to be an organ donor to give the gift of life to others.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory

4600 County Line Road

Mount Pleasant, WI 53402

262-552-9000