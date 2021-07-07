Kristin E. Zakowski

Aug. 18, 1959—June 29, 2021

PHOENIX, AZ—Kristin Elise (nee: Monefeldt) Zakowski, 61, passed away on June 29, 2021 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Frankfort, Kentucky on August 18, 1959 to Kenneth and Linda (Dempsey) Monefeldt.

She was a Racine resident from age one until 2005 when she moved to Phoenix. Kristin was a graduate of Washington Park High School Class of 1977. She was united in marriage to Thomas Zakowski on November 15, 1997. She was employed as a Deputy Sheriff by the Racine County Sheriff Department, retiring in 2001.

Kristin is survived by her cherished husband, Tom; beloved daughter, Laura (Daniel) Sadowski of Racine; treasured grandchildren: Madelyn, Dylan and Weston Sadowski; mother and stepfather Linda and Lloyd Ferguson of Chandler, AZ; sister, Whitney (Matthew) Cody of Scottsdale, AZ; nieces: Taylor (Joel) Whitley, Paige (Derek) Howerton, Shaye (Jordan) Shoenhair and Emma (Taylor) Moorman; special aunts and uncles; Sandy Monefeldt, Linda and Billy Tillett and Charles and Lori Dempsey, many cousins and great nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Monefeldt. In lieu of flowers, memorials to your favorite charity have been suggested.