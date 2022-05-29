Kristen M. Paulson (nee: Hoke)

September 5, 1972 – May 23, 2022

UNION GROVE – Kristen M. Paulson (nee: Hoke) 49, of Union Grove, passed away Monday, May 23, 2022, at her home.

Born in Wisconsin on September 5, 1972, she was the beloved daughter of Merlynn and Dawn (nee: Radtke) Hoke. Her early life was spent in Yorkville, where she graduated from Union Grove High School and later obtained her degree from Concordia University. She married her high school sweetheart, Eric Paulson, on August 26, 1995, in Raymond, Wisconsin. Following marriage, they resided in Raymond and Kiel, WI, moving back to Union Grove to raise her family.

Kristen worked at Gateway Technical College and was formerly employed at Johnson Diversey in Racine. Her many hobbies included puzzles, scrap-booking, shopping and rides to Lake Geneva. She was an amazing cook and fabulous family reunion planner. Her husband and sons were everything to her, and she took pride in their many accomplishments. Kristen was also very close with her father and brothers and looked after her Uncle Don while he was alive. She also enjoyed spending time spoiling her dachshunds, Roy and Ollie.

Kristen is survived by her father, Merlynn; husband, Eric; sons: Zachary and Jacob; brothers: Marty (Gina) Hoke and Matthew (Robin) Hoke; nieces and nephews: Liz, Josh, Giulia, Ryan and Bryce; in-laws: Dale and Bonnie Paulson; brother-in-law, Dale (Jenny) Paulson and their children: Autumn, Nicole, Jeffrey and Paige; along with many aunts; uncles; cousins and close friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Dawn; grandparents; great-grandparents and her Uncle Don.

She always had a smile on her face and her laughter was infectious. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a Humane Society of your choosing.

Private memorial will be held.

