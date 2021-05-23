Sept. 12, 1961 - May 1, 2021

PORTAGE - Kris L. Ludwigson, 59, passed away peacefully following a long battle with kidney disease. He was the son of Patrick and Joan Ludwigson who preceded him in death.

Kris is survived by his four children: Eric (Jessica), Kara, Lora and Luke (Brittany). Kris is also survived by seven siblings, five sisters: Valerie Porreca, SuAnn (Randy) Hayter, Marina Ludwigson, Kari Colvin and Lori Strande-Ludwigson; two brothers: John (Cindi) Ludwigson and Tom (Sandy) Ludwigson; many nieces and nephews.

Kris was preceded in death by his grandson, Brently Ludwigson and nephews: Patrick Colvin and Adam Ludwigson.

Kris elected to donate his body to the UW Hospital and University upon death. Interment will be at a later date. There will be a celebration of Kris' life on July 10, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Moose Lodge, 1890 9th Ave., Bloomer, WI 54724.