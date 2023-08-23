July 23, 1938—August 16, 2023

RACINE- Koharik “Corrine” Topalian, 85, passed away at St. Monica Senior Living on Wednesday, August 16, 2023.

Corrine was born in Beirut, Lebanon on July 23, 1938, to Artine an Aghavine Mikaelian. She married Jean Pierre “Avak” Topalian on May 15, 1960. Shortly after marrying, she and Avak immigrated to the United States. They celebrated 51 years of marriage prior to his passing in December 2011. Corrine was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a longtime member of St. Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church and a member of the choir for many years as well as the Womens’ Guild. She was an excellent cook and notably well recognized for some of her Armenian dishes.

Corrine is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, James (Sachiko) of Ranchos Palos Verdes, California, Paul of Racine WI, Gary (Aylin) of Lincolnshire, Il and Mike (Anita) Topalian of Franklin, WI; grandchildren, Stephanie of Tokyo, Japan, Chirstopher of New York, Nicholas of California, Ariana and Aras of Illinois, Brandon and Natalya of Franklin; brothers, Varoujan “John” Mikaelian and Minas “Paul” (Roselyn) Mikaelian; nephew Garo Mikaelian and niece Ani Mikaelian. She is further survived by other relatives and friends. Corrine was preceded in death by her brother and sister in law, Daniel (Berjouhi) Mikaelian.

A visitation for Corrine will be held at St. Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church, 4605 Erie Street on Saturday, August 26, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00. Funeral Service will begin at 10:00 a.m. A private family interment will take place in Graceland Cemetery. Memorials to St. Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church have been suggested.

Special thank you to Tanya Exner for her devoted care to Corrine and The Memory Care staff at St. Monica’s who have timelessly cared for Corrine nearly 3 years.

