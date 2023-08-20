March 13, 1934—August 17, 2023

Klara Anne Hanel, age 89, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital in Milwaukee. She was born in Lotstetten, Germany on March 13, 1934, daughter of the late Albert and Genovefa (nee: Zoller) Schmitt. In 1960 she immigrated to the United States, to Racine, WI as a pharmacy assistant.

On April 23, 1971 at the Racine County Courthouse, she was united in marriage to Herbert Hanel. Together they raised two children, Marcus & Nicole. She was a member of St. Mary’s by the Lake Catholic Church and The Deutscher Frauen Verein (Woman’s German Club).

Klara enjoyed starting each morning with a cup of coffee and marmalade toast while reading the newspaper. She found happiness in her garden where she was able to plant flowers, watch the butterflies and feed the birds. Everyone was always welcome in her home where she would carry wonderful conversations. She loved to travel – in her younger years around Europe and after she immigrated around the US. Her greatest joy was supporting and encouraging her family, and she never missed an opportunity to cheer on her grandchildren in all of their sporting events. She enjoyed unwinding at the end of the day by crocheting or watching games shows, and never missed watching a Brewer, Packer, Bucks, Badger or World Cup soccer game. Klara found happiness in each day and felt the most love whenever she spent time with her family.

Klara will be dearly missed by her children: Marcus (Jill) Hanel of Racine and Nicole (Doug) Ramczyk of Racine; her Enkel Kinder (grandchildren): Brittany Ramczyk, Grace Hanel, Ashley Hanel, Nathan Hanel and Levi Hanel; her brother, Walter Schmitt; and sister, Rose (Del) Seymour. She was a Loving Aunt and will be deeply missed by her nieces, nephews, and their families as well as other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Hanel; brothers: Heinz and Kurt Schmitt; and sister-in-law, Doris Schmitt.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, August 24, 2023, at St. Mary’s by the Lake Catholic Church, 7605 Lakeshore Dr at 1:00 p.m.. A private entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church on Thursday from 11:00 a.m.—1:00 p.m. with Mass to follow. To match Klara’s loving and uplifting personality, family and friends attending the service are encouraged to wear clothing that is colorful rather than black.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Dr. Robert Gullberg for 35 years of medical care and friendship, as well as the staff at Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital for their loving and compassionate care.

