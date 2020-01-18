March 11, 1987—January 8, 2020

Kirk A. Ropicky, age 32, of Washburn, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at his residence surrounded by loved ones. He was born March 11, 1987, in Racine, the son of David and Judi (Brehm) Ropicky.

He attended Park High School, in Racine. Kirk was a carpenter with Lake Effect Builders building custom homes, in Washburn. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, the outdoors, snowmobiling, and the Green Bay Packers. He loved spending time with his son, Kaiden and they were inseparable. Kirk had a servant’s heart and would do what he could do to help his community.

He is survived by his son, Kaiden Ropicky, Washburn; father, David Ropicky, Milwaukee; mother, Judi Ropicky, Racine; a brother, Nathan (Brianna) Ropicky, Rogers, AR; paternal grandmothers, Geri Ropicky,Milwaukee; and Steffanie Ropicky, Watertown; maternal grandmother, Jeanne Brehm, Clintonville; the mother of his son, Kaisey McGaffigan, Washburn; other relatives and friends and all of his city of Washburn family.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Charles Brehm; and paternal grandfather, John Ropicky.