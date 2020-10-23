Kimberly K. Janicek

May 31, 1964 – October 18, 2020
RACINE – Kimberly Kay Janicek, 56, received the promise of eternal life on Sunday, October 18, 2020, surrounded by the love of her family.
A celebration of Kimberly’s life will be held on Sunday, October 25, 2020, 3:00pm, at Meadowbrook Country Club, 2149, N. Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant, WI, 53405. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Private burial will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020, at West Lawn Memorial Park.
Please see Saturday’s newspaper for the full obituary.
