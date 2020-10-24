Kimberly K. Janicek

May 31, 1964 – October 18, 2020
RACINE – Kimberly Kay Janicek, 56, received the promise of eternal life on Sunday, October 18, 2020, surrounded by the love of her family. She was born in Racine on May 31, 1964, daughter of Orville and Sally (Nee: Smith) Olson.
Kimberly was united in marriage to Joseph Martin Janicek, Jr., on June 27, 1987 in Racine. Together, they raised 3 beautiful daughters: Alisha, Amanda, and Anna. Kim made a lasting impression on everyone she met. She was a devoted mother, wife, and grandmother. Kim made her success being self-employed, running 3 businesses with her husband, Joe. She was an amazing cook, gracious hostess, avid reader, and dedicated her life to making memories for her family. Her best job was being a grandmother, or as she would say, “Glam-ma”. She did more in her 56 years of life than most do in a lifetime. She is loved deeply by her surviving husband, three daughters, two son-in laws, and grandson. She will be greatly missed by many.
Kimberly leaves to cherish her memory, with her husband, Joe Janicek; 3 daughters, Alisha (Kyle) Bouchard, Amanda (Chris) Casey, Anna Janicek; grandson, Atlas Casey; In-Laws, Joe (Elaine) Janicek; three sisters, Kathy Schmidt, Kris (Jim) Skowronski, Karen Montgomery; 3 brothers, Marty (Alice) Olson, Eric (Patti) Olson, Mark (Dolores) Olson; as well as many nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Kim is preceded in death by her brothers, Robert Olson, Todd Olson; parents, Orville and Sally Olson.
A celebration of Kimberly’s life will be held on Sunday, October 25, 2020, 3:00pm, at Meadowbrook Country Club, 2149, N. Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant, WI, 53405. Visitation will be from 1:00-3:00pm until the time of the service at 3:00pm. Reception will follow the service. Masks are required. Private burial will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020, at West Lawn Memorial Park.
DRAGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403
262-552-9000
