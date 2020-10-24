Kimberly K. Janicek

Kimberly was united in marriage to Joseph Martin Janicek, Jr., on June 27, 1987 in Racine. Together, they raised 3 beautiful daughters: Alisha, Amanda, and Anna. Kim made a lasting impression on everyone she met. She was a devoted mother, wife, and grandmother. Kim made her success being self-employed, running 3 businesses with her husband, Joe. She was an amazing cook, gracious hostess, avid reader, and dedicated her life to making memories for her family. Her best job was being a grandmother, or as she would say, “Glam-ma”. She did more in her 56 years of life than most do in a lifetime. She is loved deeply by her surviving husband, three daughters, two son-in laws, and grandson. She will be greatly missed by many.