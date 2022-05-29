Kimberly A. McBride

FRANKSVILLE – Kimberly Anne McBride, 63, went home to be with her Savior on Sunday, May 22, 2022.

Kim held her family above all else. She was an excellent wife, mother and grandmother, always giving her family the best of herself. She was an awesome cook and could feed a village. She was diligent and hardworking, using her career skills in office management and accounting to be a blessing to every team she served with. Her talent also blessed her family. She was a generous giver. She took joy from giving others the best life she could offer and never asked for anything in return.

Kimberly was a woman of great compassion. She brought comfort to many with her strong, intentional hugs and her warm, gentle spirit. She was an excellent listener, patient, caring and full of encouragement. Her faith and prayers were a resounding support and foundation to all who knew her. Kim loved her family unconditionally and always made her family feel safe. She loved fishing and being outdoors in the sun with her granddaughter. Her final wish in life was fulfilled the day she witnessed her granddaughter’s birth. Her granddaughter was her entire world.

Kim is survived by her husband, George McBride; sister, Tracey Peterson; son, James (Stephany) McBride; daughter, Jenna McBride and granddaughter, Mackenzie Leigh Erickson.

Her legacy of compassion and love will be carried on.

