February 27, 1958 – September 7, 2018
RACINE—Kim Renee (nee: Carlson) DeLaO, age 60, passed away peacefully at home, with her four boys at her side, on Friday morning, September 7, 2018 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Funeral services celebrating Kim’s life will be on Thursday, September 27, 2018 at 6:00 pm in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home with Rev. John R. Dingman officiating. A reception will follow. Visitation will be in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Thursday, September 27th from 3:00 – 6:00 pm. Private interment will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials to H.O.P.E. Safehouse or to the Wisconsin Humane Society have been suggested.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
