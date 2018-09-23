February 27, 1958 – September 7, 2018
RACINE—Kim Renee (nee: Carlson) DeLaO, age 60, passed away peacefully at home, with her four boys at her side, on Friday morning, September 7, 2018 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Kim was born in Racine on February 27, 1958 to Evert and Shirley (nee: Green) Carlson. A 1976 graduate of Racine Lutheran High School, she went on graduate from UW – Parkside with a B.A. in English and Master’s Degree in Education from Carthage College, with High Honors, in 2005.
Kim loved kids. When she was young, she worked as a park leader at several parks in Racine. Her love of children led to her life’s profession: education. She had been the principal of S.C. Johnson Elementary School from 2006 until last fall, and it was clear to everyone who knew her that this work was her calling. She had a passion for her students, their families and her staff. She positively impacted countless lives and was loved and admired in ways words could not express.
It was no surprise that Kim, the ultimate “people person”, loved waitressing and bartending over the years, as she completed her education. She truly treasured the countless friendships she made during that time. Kim loved spending time with her grandsons, family and friends. She loved gardening, writing, going to Potawatomi, listening to live music and dancing with Dan. Kim had a love for dogs; most recently, her heart belonged to her bearded collie, Buddy.
Kim was kind, smart, funny, generous and beautiful inside and out. Her smile would light up a room. She took chances on people and saw the best in everyone. Kim never let anyone’s past define them. She was looking forward to meeting Harry Chapin and Prince in Heaven. Kim wanted to be remembered for believing in each of you. She will be missed tremendously.
Surviving are her mother, Shirley Carlson; sons, Eric (Beverly) Bohm, Alex (Clare) Bohm, Brian (Amy) Bohm and Jackson Bohm; foster daughter, Sirena Simpson; grandsons, Tyler, Travis, Carter and Elijah; loving companion, Dan Clark; sister, Judy (James) Martin; brother, Ronald (Toni) Carlson; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Kim was preceded in death by her father, Evert Carlson; grandparents, Al & Elsie Greely and Herman & Margaret Carlson.
Funeral services celebrating Kim’s life will be on Thursday, September 27, 2018 at 6:00 pm in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home with Rev. John R. Dingman officiating. A reception will follow. Visitation will be in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Thursday, September 27th from 3:00 – 6:00 pm. Private interment will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials to H.O.P.E. Safehouse or to the Wisconsin Humane Society have been suggested.
Special thanks to Kim’s niece, Jodi Paragamian for all her love & support; and to Froedtert Faith Clinic & Grace Hospice for the compassionate care given in her time of need. May God bless all of you!
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
