Kim R. Brantner
June 4, 1960 - August 25, 2018
RACINE – Kim Rene Brantner, 58, passed away on Saturday, August 25, 2018 at Ascension–All Saints Hospital.
She was born in Grand Forks, ND on June 4, 1960, the daughter of the late Bob and Connie (Klopp) Todahl. Kim was a graduate of Eleva-Strum Central High School. On June 19, 2004, she was united in marriage to Charlie Brantner on their property in Mount Pleasant. Kim was CEO of Brantner's Fire Extinguisher and Carbonic Gas for over 14 years. She was an avid Packers fan, and enjoyed reading, gardening, and playing cribbage. Above all else, Kim loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Kim will be missed by her husband, Charlie; Children, Christopher (Katie) Emerson, Stacy (Donny) Johnstone, Kristy (Laith) Gilbertson, and Becky (Jamie) Hartley; grandchildren, Landon, Hazel, Collin, Makayla, Jude, Mariska, Kaia, Lauren, Natalie, and Evan; siblings, Tamara Brantner, Cari (Erin) Taylor, and Robert Jr (Dawn) Todahl, brother-in-law, Kevin Brantner; nephews, Dillon, Gabe, and Jake; and nieces, Kenzie, and Reese. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Kim was preceded in death by her son, Michael Emerson.
A celebration of life service will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Friday, August 31, 2018 at 6 p.m. Visitation will take place at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until the time of service. A second celebration will be held in her home town of Eleva, WI at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142, or to Donate Life Wisconsin, PO Box 1095, Madison, WI 53701.
Kim was a very giving person, always trying to help people as much as she could. Even now, Kim gave to help others, as she participated in organ donation.
