Kim Pisanello

Sept. 1, 1956—Sept. 8, 2022

RACINE—Kim (nee: Aiello) Pisanello, 66, resident of Racine, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

Kim was born in Racine on September 1, 1956, the daughter of Edward and Frances (nee: Minneti) Aiello.

She was married for 23 years to the love of her life, Don Pisanello. Kim was an active member of St Lucy’s Catholic church throughout her life and a graduate of both St. Catherine’s class of 1974, and UW Parkside-Kenosha.

She will be remembered by family and friends for her smile and laughter. Kim had an inner strength that helped her approach life with grace. She enjoyed art in all forms; painting, poetry, museums etc. She will be missed dearly.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Don Pisanello in 2020 and her father, Edward R. Aiello in 2014.

Kim is survived by her mother, Fran, and sisters: Natalie Aiello of Edina, MN, Gina (Tom) King of Grand Prairie, TX and Marie Aiello of Pompano Beach, FL in addition to many other relatives and friends.

Graveside service will be held on Friday, September 16, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at West Lawn Memorial Park. For those attending, please meet at the cemetery entrance.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the National Alliance of the Mentally Ill. Donate.NAMI.ORG or St. Lucy’s Parish. would be greatly appreciated.

