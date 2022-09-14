Kim Pisaneello

Sept. 1, 1956 - Sept. 8, 2022

RACINE - Kim (nee: Aiello) Pisanello, 66, resident of Racine, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

Kim was born in Racine on September 1, 1956, the daughter of Edward and Frances (nee: Minneti) Aiello.

She was married for 23 years to the love of her life Don Pisanello. He preceded her in death in 2020. Kim was an active member of St Lucy's Catholic church throughout her life and a graduate of both St. Catherine's class of 1974, and UW Parkside-Kenosha.

Kim will be remembered by family and friends for her smile and laughter. She had an inner strength which helped her approach life with grace. She enjoyed art in all forms, painting, poetry, museums etc.

Kim is survived by her mother, Fran and sisters: Natalie Aiello of Edina, MN, Gina (Tom) King of Grand Prairie, TX and Marie Aiello of Pompano Beach, FL in addition to many other relatives and friends.

Graveside service will be held on Friday, September 16, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at West Lawn Memorial Park. For those attending, please meet at the cemetery entrance.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to National Alliance of the Mentally Ill.Donate.NAMI.ORG or St. Lucy's Parish. would be greatly appreciated.

