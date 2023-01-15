Kim N. Petersen

Kim was a graduate of William Horlick High School, “Class of 1980”. She also graduated from MATC with an Associate’s Degree in Baking and Pastry Arts in 1987. Kim was an excellent baker and caterer and with her talent was employed at Carthage College for several years. She also baked many wedding cakes for family and friends over the years. On August 28, 2005, Kim was united in marriage to Mark P. Petersen. Kim loved spending time at her cabin up north, fishing. She was very talented in many areas, including candle making, ceramic painting, oil painting ,and floral arranging. Christmas was her favorite holiday and would celebrate all year long if she could. She was a very kind and generous individual, helping others whenever possible.