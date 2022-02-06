RACINE - Kim E. Davis, 60, passed away at Froedtert Hospital-Milwaukee on Thursday, February 3, 2022. A celebration of her life will be held in the funeral home on Thursday, February 10th at 6:00 p.m. with Rev. Charlie Hansen officiating. Relatives and friends can meet with the family that day from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Memorials have been suggested to the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation, University of Wisconsin Pyle Center, 702 Langdon Street Madison, WI 53706. The service will be livestreamed. Please visit the funeral home website for the link and to see the complete obituary.