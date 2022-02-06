 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kim E. Davis

  • 0
Kim E. Davis

RACINE - Kim E. Davis, 60, passed away at Froedtert Hospital-Milwaukee on Thursday, February 3, 2022. A celebration of her life will be held in the funeral home on Thursday, February 10th at 6:00 p.m. with Rev. Charlie Hansen officiating. Relatives and friends can meet with the family that day from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Memorials have been suggested to the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation, University of Wisconsin Pyle Center, 702 Langdon Street Madison, WI 53706. The service will be livestreamed. Please visit the funeral home website for the link and to see the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Road

Mount Pleasant, WI 53403

552-9000

Draeger-langendorf.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

RAW: CAN: FREEDOM CONVOY: TRUCKERS PROTEST QUEBEC CITY

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News