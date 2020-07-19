× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kim D. Dary

Kim D. Dary, age 67, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020, surrounded by his family at home.

He will be remembered by his wife, Beth of 20 years; his parents, Kenneth and Donna Dary; his children, Adam Dary, Kris (Jamie) Heijnen, Chris (Jen) Dary and Alex Heijnen; his grandchildren, Noah and Aaron Dary; his brother, Jon (JoAnn) Dary; his sister, Barb Mueller; his sister-in-law, D'Laine Dary; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Kim was preceded in death by his brother, Jeff Dary.

A committal service honoring Kim's life will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to: The American Legion Riders District #1, C/O Beth Dary 2319-32nd St., Kenosha WI 53140, and to Lemon Street Gallery, 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, WI 53140 would be appreciated.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Aurora at Home Hospice and to the Aurora Cancer Center for the compassionate care they provided to Kim.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue, Kenosha, 262-658-4101