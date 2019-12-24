Kim C. Sheppard
0 comments

Kim C. Sheppard

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE—Kim C. Sheppard, 62, passed away in Columbia/St. Mary’s Hospital, in Milwaukee on Saturday, December 21, 2019. Her funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Monday, December 30th at 6:00 p.m. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Monday, from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service. A private burial service will take place, at a later time. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

552-9000

www.draegerlangendorf.net

To plant a tree in memory of Kim Sheppard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News