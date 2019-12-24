RACINE—Kim C. Sheppard, 62, passed away in Columbia/St. Mary’s Hospital, in Milwaukee on Saturday, December 21, 2019. Her funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Monday, December 30th at 6:00 p.m. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Monday, from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service. A private burial service will take place, at a later time. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.