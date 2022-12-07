Kevin T. Graham

Aug. 15, 1953 - Nov. 29, 2022

ELKHORN - Kevin T. Graham, age 69, passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022 and went home to be with his Lord Jesus. Kevin was born in Racine, WI August 15, 1953 to the late James and Marion (nee: Krall) Graham. He graduated from Washington Park High School and enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1971. He attended Gateway Tech and Carthage College in Kenosha. On September 4, 1982 Kevin was united in marriage to his wife, and best friend, Kristine.

During his lifetime Kevin worked in factories, as a security guard and as a maintenance man. He was a Kenosha Police Officer for five years 1982-87. Kevin also served in Kuwait as an Infantryman in the Army Reserve and retired from the Wisconsin Army National Guard.

Kevin had life-memberships in the VFW Post 2312, the 32nd Old-Timers Club, the Christian Motorcyclist Association and was an Honorary Member of the Burlington Liars Club.

Surviving are his wife Kristine; their daughter, Bonnie Orzechowski (Jared); sons: Henry Graham (Kayla) and Caleb Graham (Gabriela); grandchildren: Mila and Jordan; brothers: Daniel and Sean Graham (Brenda); many in-laws; cousins; nieces and nephews.

Interment of cremated remains will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.