Kevin Schneider

Kevin was born in Milwaukee on July 6, 1981 to Gary Schneider and Cindee (nee: Gracyalny) Schneider. He was a 1999 graduate of Racine Lutheran High School. While at Racine Lutheran, Kevin met his high school sweetheart & the love of his life, Katie-Lynne Kucharski. They were united in marriage on October 23, 2010 at Grace Lutheran Church in Milwaukee by Rev. Stephen Jennings.

With a profound work ethic, Kevin has been employed with Roundy’s Supermarkets Distribution Warehouse for over 20 years. Among his interests, Kevin was a true sportsman who enjoyed fishing, kayaking, deer hunting, car racing, was a certified range officer who was active in recreational & competitive shooting, Milwaukee Brewers fan, and was a Penn State football fanatic who never missed a yearly trip, with Katie-Lynne, to see the Nittany Lions play in a Big 10 game. Kevin was also quite talented in woodworking. With a great appreciation for animals, Kevin & Katie-Lynne were proud supporters of MADACC (Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission). Above all, he was a genuinely kindhearted soul & overwhelmingly generous gentle giant who always made sure those around him were happy, content and well-cared for.