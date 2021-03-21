Kevin Schneider

July 6, 1981 – March 16, 2021
MILWAUKEE (formerly of Racine) — Kevin William-John Schneider, age 39 years young, had his precious life taken from him on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.
Kevin was born in Milwaukee on July 6, 1981 to Gary Schneider and Cindee (nee: Gracyalny) Schneider. He was a 1999 graduate of Racine Lutheran High School. While at Racine Lutheran, Kevin met his high school sweetheart & the love of his life, Katie-Lynne Kucharski. They were united in marriage on October 23, 2010 at Grace Lutheran Church in Milwaukee by Rev. Stephen Jennings.
With a profound work ethic, Kevin has been employed with Roundy’s Supermarkets Distribution Warehouse for over 20 years. Among his interests, Kevin was a true sportsman who enjoyed fishing, kayaking, deer hunting, car racing, was a certified range officer who was active in recreational & competitive shooting, Milwaukee Brewers fan, and was a Penn State football fanatic who never missed a yearly trip, with Katie-Lynne, to see the Nittany Lions play in a Big 10 game. Kevin was also quite talented in woodworking. With a great appreciation for animals, Kevin & Katie-Lynne were proud supporters of MADACC (Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission). Above all, he was a genuinely kindhearted soul & overwhelmingly generous gentle giant who always made sure those around him were happy, content and well-cared for.
Surviving are his loving wife, Katie-Lynne Schneider; their canine son, Moose; father, Gary Schneider; mother, Cindee Schneider; sister, Samantha (Scott) Arft; mother-in-law, Sandi Kucharski; brother-in-law, Jeremy (Sharon) Kucharski; nieces & nephews: Jack, Mackenzie & Cole Arft; Colson, Marley & Aiden Kucharski; Katie-Lynn’s grandparents: James & Nancy Kucharski and Jerry Warner; other beloved relatives, co-workers & friends — too numerous to mention all by name.
Kevin was greeted in Heaven by grandparents, Allie & Betty Jane Gracyalny and Edward & Lucille Schneider; father-in-law, Richard Kucharski; and niece, Addison Arft.
PUBLIC visitation will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Saturday, March 27, 2021 from 10:00 am– 1:00 pm. PRIVATE family services will follow at 2:00 pm with Rev. Stephen Jennings officiating. In honor of Kevin’s love for animals, memorials to “MADACC” animal control commission have been suggested. Also, in memory of the way Kevin lived his life, offer a kind deed to someone in need.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
