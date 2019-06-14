Kevin S. Christensen

October 4, 1968 — May 30, 2019
RACINE — Kevin Scott Christensen, age 50, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Froedtert Memorial Hospital, Wauwatosa, following a battle with multiple sclerosis.
A memorial service will be held at the funeral home, Friday, June 14, 2019, 7:00 p.m. with the Rev. Laura Fladten officiating. Interment will be held Saturday 10:00 a.m. at Graceland Cemetery. Please meet at the entrance. Relatives and friends may meet at the funeral home Friday 5:00 p.m. until time of service.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
