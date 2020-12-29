 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kevin Rucker
0 comments

Kevin Rucker

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Kevin Rucker

1964—2020

Racine—Kevin Rucker, age 56, peacefully passed away on December 19, 2020.

Combined Services will be held on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 in the Chapel of Reid’s New Golden Gate Funeral Home, 1910 Taylor Avenue, Racine WI.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News