Kevin Rucker
1964—2020
Racine—Kevin Rucker, age 56, peacefully passed away on December 19, 2020.
Combined Services will be held on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 in the Chapel of Reid’s New Golden Gate Funeral Home, 1910 Taylor Avenue, Racine WI.
