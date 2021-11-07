Kevin R. Lingard

Kevin grew up in Waterloo, Iowa. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1969 – 1973 aboard the USS James C. Owens DD-776 and the USS Davis DD-947 stationed in Vietnam. He moved to Racine in 1975 and married Dorothy George and they raised two children, Christopher and Erin. They were later divorced but remained close friends. Kevin was employed by the State of Wisconsin as a correctional officer working at the Southern Center, Sturtevant Corrections and the Youth Correction Center. He enjoyed watching the Brewers, Packers, and Badgers play. He will be remembered for his sense of humor. Above all he enjoyed spending time with his family and will be dearly missed.