Kevin R. Lingard

February 26, 1950 – October 16, 2021
RACINE — Kevin Roger Lingard, age 71, passed away Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Clement Zablocki VA Medical Center. He was born in Moline, IL, February 26, 1950, son of the late Roger and Maxine (nee Giles) Lingard.
Kevin grew up in Waterloo, Iowa. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1969 – 1973 aboard the USS James C. Owens DD-776 and the USS Davis DD-947 stationed in Vietnam. He moved to Racine in 1975 and married Dorothy George and they raised two children, Christopher and Erin. They were later divorced but remained close friends. Kevin was employed by the State of Wisconsin as a correctional officer working at the Southern Center, Sturtevant Corrections and the Youth Correction Center. He enjoyed watching the Brewers, Packers, and Badgers play. He will be remembered for his sense of humor. Above all he enjoyed spending time with his family and will be dearly missed.
Surviving are his children: Christopher (Jennifer) Lingard of New Port, RI, Erin (Terry) Tornow of Union Grove; five grandchildren: Corbin, Spencer, and Josie Lingard, Analiese and Claire Tornow; his brother, Daniel Lingard of TX; former wife and close friend, Dorothy Lingard; brothers and sisters in law: James (Nancy) George of AR, Mary (Tom) Simonsen, Sue (Rick) Gehrig, Terry George all of Racine, Tim (Kathy) George of Sheboygan, Charles (Cindy) George of La Crosse, and many other relatives and dear friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert; his sister, Tina Perry; and brother-in-law, Bill George.
A memorial service will be held at the funeral home, Sunday, November 21, 2021, 4:00 p.m. with Reverend Steve Varghese officiating. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 3-4:00 p.m. Interment with full military honors will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery Monday, November 22, 2021, 10:00 a.m. Memorials to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund or the charity of your choice.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at Clement Zablocki VA Medical Center, with a special thanks to ICU nurses Dan and Abby for their loving and compassionate care.
