June 18, 1954 - April 11, 2020

DAYTONA BEACH, FL - Kevin P. Tilley, 65, of Daytona Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully at his home on April 11, 2020. Because COVID-19 had postponed the celebration of his life last year, he is now able to be laid to rest in Wisconsin.

Kevin was born June 18, 1954 in Highland Park, Illinois to Robert and Veronica Tilley.

His main career was as a program manager with various manufacturing companies in Illinois and Florida.

In Ormond Beach, FL, Kevin was a member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus, Council 8791. He also served on various community organizations throughout his life. His hobbies and interests included biking and kayaking, and he was a passionate fan of the Green Bay Packers and St. Louis Cardinals.

Survivors include his children: Mark (Peggy) of Waukesha, WI, Zach (Lynette), of Carrboro, NC, and Elizabeth Cook (Ryan) of Ocala, FL; their mother, Laura Tilley; his grandchildren: Grace, Charlotte, Benjamin, and Andrew; his siblings: Mike, Pat, David, and Anne, and many nieces and nephews.

He is reunited in Heaven with his parents and his siblings: Bob, Janet Kennedy, and Jimmy.