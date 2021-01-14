 Skip to main content
Kevin Michael Cantrell
Kevin Michael Cantrell

Kevin Michael Cantrell

September 12, 1968—January 5, 2021

LISBON, WI (FOMERLY OF KENOSHA) – Kevin Michael Cantrell, 52, lost his battle with depression on Tuesday, January 5, 2021.

Kevin was born in Kenosha on September 12, 1968. He was raised in Kenosha and graduated from Bradford High School.

On May 18, 2002 he married Kristen M. Foldy in Racine.

Kevin was employed as a painter at UW Milwaukee. He was a member of the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades Local 0781. Because of his love for painting he was often called upon by his family. Kevin enjoyed the quiet times with his family camping and fishing by the Wisconsin Dells. He liked to play video games and enjoyed watching old movies on TV, especially Westerns. He was always ready to share a beer and a few laughs with friends and family.

In addition to his wife Kristen, Kevin is survived by his son, Keith Cantrell; his mother and stepfather, Margie and Paul Hannes of Somers; his uncle, David (Sarah) Cantrell of Racine; his aunt Colette (Vern) Laudenbach; his aunt Colleen Kuebelbeck; his mother-in-law, Margaret Robinson of Mount Pleasant; his father-in-law, James (Kathy) Foldy of Racine; his sisters-and-brothers-in-law Jennifer (Craig) Kiesler, Jerry (Sue) Foldy, Michael (Tammy) Foldy, Kristine Lemley, Jay (Lorrie) Robinson; as well as many dear nieces and nephews. Kevin was preceded in death by his grandparents Vernon and Jane Mattson; his uncle, John Cantrell and his father-in-law, Leonard “Jack” Robinson, Jr.

A private service for the family will take place in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Thursday, January 14, 2021. For those wishing to watch via livestream you may click on the following link at 11:00 a.m. https://youtu.be/gqMtox7_ltc It will also remain available to watch on our website after the service is completed. Memorials have been suggested to Rogers Behavioral Health Foundation https://www.rogersbhfoundation.org/donate/.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

WILLIAM J. ALTHAUS—ASSOCIATE

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403

262-552-9000

WWW.DRAEGER-LANGENDORF.COM

