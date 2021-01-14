September 12, 1968—January 5, 2021

LISBON, WI (FOMERLY OF KENOSHA) – Kevin Michael Cantrell, 52, lost his battle with depression on Tuesday, January 5, 2021.

Kevin was born in Kenosha on September 12, 1968. He was raised in Kenosha and graduated from Bradford High School.

On May 18, 2002 he married Kristen M. Foldy in Racine.

Kevin was employed as a painter at UW Milwaukee. He was a member of the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades Local 0781. Because of his love for painting he was often called upon by his family. Kevin enjoyed the quiet times with his family camping and fishing by the Wisconsin Dells. He liked to play video games and enjoyed watching old movies on TV, especially Westerns. He was always ready to share a beer and a few laughs with friends and family.