September 12, 1968—January 5, 2021
LISBON, WI (FOMERLY OF KENOSHA) – Kevin Michael Cantrell, 52, lost his battle with depression on Tuesday, January 5, 2021.
Kevin was born in Kenosha on September 12, 1968. He was raised in Kenosha and graduated from Bradford High School.
On May 18, 2002 he married Kristen M. Foldy in Racine.
Kevin was employed as a painter at UW Milwaukee. He was a member of the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades Local 0781. Because of his love for painting he was often called upon by his family. Kevin enjoyed the quiet times with his family camping and fishing by the Wisconsin Dells. He liked to play video games and enjoyed watching old movies on TV, especially Westerns. He was always ready to share a beer and a few laughs with friends and family.
In addition to his wife Kristen, Kevin is survived by his son, Keith Cantrell; his mother and stepfather, Margie and Paul Hannes of Somers; his uncle, David (Sarah) Cantrell of Racine; his aunt Colette (Vern) Laudenbach; his aunt Colleen Kuebelbeck; his mother-in-law, Margaret Robinson of Mount Pleasant; his father-in-law, James (Kathy) Foldy of Racine; his sisters-and-brothers-in-law Jennifer (Craig) Kiesler, Jerry (Sue) Foldy, Michael (Tammy) Foldy, Kristine Lemley, Jay (Lorrie) Robinson; as well as many dear nieces and nephews. Kevin was preceded in death by his grandparents Vernon and Jane Mattson; his uncle, John Cantrell and his father-in-law, Leonard “Jack” Robinson, Jr.
A private service for the family will take place in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Thursday, January 14, 2021. For those wishing to watch via livestream you may click on the following link at 11:00 a.m. https://youtu.be/gqMtox7_ltc It will also remain available to watch on our website after the service is completed. Memorials have been suggested to Rogers Behavioral Health Foundation https://www.rogersbhfoundation.org/donate/.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
WILLIAM J. ALTHAUS—ASSOCIATE
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403
262-552-9000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.